SAN ANTONIO — Van Fuschak has announced that he will retire as head football coach at Antonian College Preparatory High School after nine seasons with the Apaches.

According to a press released from Antonian College Prep HS, Fuschak's departure "comes on the heels of one of Antonian's most successful football seasons in recent years."

Under Fuschak's leadership, the Apaches had an overall record of 63-37.

Antonian Athletic Director Devlyn Lovell said of Fuschak, "He changed the culture of the program and his character influenced his athletes to make them better students, family members, teammates, adults, and contributing members of society."

In all, Fuschak coached high school football for 44 years, all in the San Antonio area. Prior to Antonian, Fuschak coached at MacArthur High School and before that, Marshall.

Fuschak's retirement will take effect on February 28.

Antonian expects to name a new head coach to fill Fuschak's vacancy by the start of spring football in May.