AUSTIN — Ricky Williams was honored at the University of Texas game against Baylor Saturday to celebrate his 20th anniversary of winning a Heisman trophy. Williams was awarded the legendary trophy back in 1998.

Williams rushed for a UT record of 2,124 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, topped off by back-to-back 300-yard rushing games midway through that season against Rice and Iowa State.

The Texas Longhorns shared photos of "the GOAT" carrying his Heisman Trophy while he was being honored on the Texas football field during halftime.

In case you missed it, here's a video shared by ESPN that highlighted Williams' moment.

Williams was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and won back-to-back NCAA rushing titles in 1997 and 1998. He set 21 NCAA records during his time as a Texas Longhorn.

KVUE's Mike Barnes was with Ricky Williams in New York City when he won the Heisman Trophy in December of 1998.

