In case you haven't noticed, the Dallas Stars are the hottest team in hockey right now

The Stars have rattled off 7 straight wins, giving them the longest active winning streak in the NHL.

DALLAS — Don't look now, but the Dallas Stars are the hottest team in hockey right now. They beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Monday to extend their league-best winning streak to seven games.

Not only does this latest win give the Stars the longest active winning streak in the NHL, but it also ties a franchise record for most consecutive wins.

Three Stars players scored on the night. Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson both found the net, and captain Jamie Benn found it twice. Goalie Braden Holtby was also solid, making 18 saves on 19 attempts.

The first two periods were a little slow for the Stars, but head coach Rick Bowness said things started to click in the third. The intensity picked up and the Coyotes were just unable to cope with the Stars' pressure in the offensive zone.

If you want to hear more about how Benn, Peterson, and Radulov helped push the team over the finish line, check out the latest episode of Locked On Stars.

On the horizon, the Stars have plenty of netminder drama to sort out. What will happen to Oettinger and Holtby when Ben Bishop gets back? Luckily, we have Locked On Stars host Dane Lewis to sort it all out.

