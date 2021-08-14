x
Texans top Packers, 26-7, to open the preseason

Tyrod Taylor was effective on his only series, while rookie Davis Mills lead the team to two scores.
Houston Texans' Jaleel Johnson celebrates his fumble recovery during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Tyrod Taylor went 4 of 4 for 40 yards in his lone series and rookie quarterback Davis Mills led a couple of scoring drives for the Houston Texans in a 26-7 preseason victory over the Packers.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Houston’s Deshaun Watson didn't play as the spotlight shifted to the other quarterbacks on each team. 

Taylor led a 53-yard drive that resulted in one of Ka’imi Fairbairn’s four field goals. Green Bay’s Jordan Love went 12 of 17 for 122 yards with a touchdown pass and a fumble in his pro debut.

