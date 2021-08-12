NFL Week 14 picks and predictions: Bills-Bucs, Cowboys-Washington, Rams-Cardinals

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 14 NFL game. Who are you picking to win this week?

LOS ANGELES — We're on to Week 14 in the NFL, which is headlined by some great matchups including Steelers-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Raiders-Chiefs, Cowboys-Washington, 49ers-Bengals, Bills-Bucs and Rams-Cardinals.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

It was a strong Week 13 for us! Both Ross and me were positive on the week in straight up picks and against the spread. Ross nailed the Washington over Vegas and Patriots over Bills upsets, I had the Chargers over the Bengals upset and we both picked the Seahawks to get an upset win over the 49ers.

Pick records last week (Week 13):

Straight up: Ross 11-3, Cameron 10-4

Against the spread: Ross 8-6, Cameron 9-5

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 111-65, Cameron 107-69

Against the spread: Ross 98-78 (56%), Cameron 91-85 (52%)

NFL Week 14 Score Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: MIN-3, O/U 44

Here's two teams that had very opposite Sunday's. The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to pull off an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens while the Minnesota Vikings lost to the previously winless Detroit Lions. The know Kirk Cousins doesn't have a good history in primetime games, but will the Vikings be highly motivated to avenge their embarrassing loss?

Ross Jackson: Steelers 26, Vikings 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Vikings 26, Steelers 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: KC -9.5, O/U 48

The Chiefs are rolling and have now won five-straight while the Raiders have regressed since their 5-2 start. Kansas City thumped the Raiders in Vegas last month, which was surprising after the Raiders had given Mahomes and the Chiefs fits over the past couple of years. Should we expect a closer game this time?

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 33, Raiders 27

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: NO -5, O/U 42.5

Is this the week that something finally gives for the Saints? They're on a five-game losing streak and head into MetLife desperately needing a win. They face a Jets team that gave up 33 points to an Eagles offense led by Gardner Minshew. Can Taysom Hill and the return of Alvin Kamara spark something?

Ross Jackson: Saints 23, Jets 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Saints 27, Jets 16

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: TEN -8.5, O/U 43.5

The Titans are back off bye to face a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team at home. The Titans have won four-straight over the Jaguars, scoring more than 30 points each time. But will Ryan Tannehill and the offense have enough weapons for that?

Ross Jackson: Titans 28, Jaguars 10

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 24, Jaguars 17

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: CLE -3, O/U 42.5

These two teams played quite the dull game a couple of weeks ago that ended 16-10 with the Ravens somehow holding on for the win despite Lamar Jackson's four interceptions. The Browns are coming off a bye while the Ravens are coming off a surprising loss to the Steelers. This one is almost a toss up.

Ross Jackson: Ravens 27, Browns 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Browns 23, Ravens 21

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CAR -2.5, O/U 42.5

Two 5-7 teams here that are trying to get into the Wild Card conversation in the NFC and can do so with a win this week. The Panthers got the better of the Falcons on Oct. 31, but a lot has changed since then. Cam Newton is now their QB and since they dominated the Cardinals, the Panthers have looked awful. They're coming off a bye hoping to snap out of it.

Ross Jackson: Falcons 23, Panthers 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Falcons 26, Panthers 20

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: DAL -4, O/U 48

This could be huge if Washington can find a way to beat Dallas on Sunday. That would be their fifth-straight win and would put them just one game out of the NFC East. This is a Washington team that is now 6-6 after being 2-6, they're playing with a lot of confidence. Dallas got back on track with an ugly win in New Orleans last week. They're going to have to show up fully to beat Washington on Sunday.

Ross Jackson: Washington 24, Dallas 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Washington 24, Dallas 21

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: SEA -8, O/U 41

The Seahawks finally ended their losing streak last week, defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they have a chance to keep it rocking against a bad Texans team that is coming off a 31-0 loss at home to the Colts. Is it a bounce back spot or are the Texans just hopeless at this point?

Ross Jackson: Seahawks 28, Texans 7

Cameron LaFontaine: Seahawks 23, Texans 16

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: DEN -9, O/U 42

The Detroit Lions finally got their first win on Sunday against the Vikings. It was a momentous moment for a team that has come so close so many times already this season? Can they keep it rolling against the Broncos? Denver has a strong running game, strong defense and the home field advantage. It would be surprising to see Detroit make this one close.

Ross Jackson: Broncos 24, Lions 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Broncos 24, Lions 13

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAC -10, O/U 43

The Giants will be rolling with either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm at quarterback and it's hard to see them having success in L.A. on Sunday even with potential COVID issues for the Chargers.

Ross Jackson: Chargers 30, Giants 19

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 27, Giants 13

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: SF -1.5, O/U 48.5

This should be a really good game. Both teams are coming off losses that stung. Joe Burrow is dealing with a finger injury, Joe Mixon is sick. The 49ers are dealing with some backfield injuries. It's unclear if Deebo Samuel will be back for the 49ers, but it will certainly mean a lot if he is. This is going to be a win that will need to be grinded out.

Ross Jackson: 49ers 20, Bengals 18

Cameron LaFontaine: Bengals 24, 49ers 23

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Bucs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: TB -3.5, O/U 53.5

This has game of the week potential. Less than a week after Bill Belichick pretty much embarrassed the Bills, winning the game with three pass attempts. Now, the Bills have to go down to Florida to play Tom Brady. This will be a close game, but it's hard to see the Bucs losing at home.

Ross Jackson: Bucs 27, Bills 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Bucs 32, Bills 29

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: GB -12.5, O/U 43

Yay, another chance to watch the Chicago Bears in primetime. Chicago comes in as nearly two-touchdown underdogs to play the Packers, who beat them in Chicago by 10 earlier this year. The Bears ran the ball well against the Cardinals but Andy Dalton threw four interceptions. The Packers secondary won't make life much easier.

Ross Jackson: Packers 33, Bears 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 27, Bears 13

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: ARI -2.5, O/U 51

The first time around, the Cardinals trashed the Rams in their home stadium, really showing glaring weaknesses for the Rams that we saw for weeks to come against good teams. The Rams lost three straight, went on bye, thumped a bad Jaguars team, but we really don't know if they can beat teams like the Cardinals at this point. Arizona has gotten healthier, they have the best record in the NFL. Can they sweep the Rams this season?