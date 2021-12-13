NFL Roundup: Brady's 700th TD pass breaks Bills' hearts; Cowboys come through; Niners get OT win

Tom Brady, 44, became the NFL's all-time completions leader and threw his 700th-career touchdown pass as he defeated the Bills for the 10th-straight time.

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL Sunday in Week 14 didn't disappoint, as we had some fantastic finishes including two games in overtime simultaneously in the afternoon window.

In the early window, it was the Browns holding off a Ravens comeback led by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley after Lamar Jackson went down in the first half with an ankle injury. The Ravens trailed 24-3 but came all the way back to make it a two-point game before recovering an onside kick, but the Browns were able to get the final stop.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Saints finally ended their losing skid with the dominant win over the Jets.

The Chiefs routed the Raiders for a second time this season, winning 48-9 and moving to 9-4 on the year.

Let's check out some of the other top storylines from Sunday's NFL action.

Get caught up on all things NFL with the Locked On NFL podcast, your daily podcast for NFL news, analysis, rumors and predictions.

Cowboys survive guarantee

There were a lot of headlines coming into Sunday's Cowboys-Washington Football Team game on Sunday as Washington was riding a four-game win streak with a chance to get within one game of the NFC East lead with a win over Dallas.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy pretty much guaranteed a win, and then Washington coaches and players spent the week digging back.

But right from the start, it was all Cowboys. Dallas forced four turnovers including one for a touchdown in the first half as they jumped out to a commanding 24-0 lead.

Washington certainly made things interesting late. Kyle Allen had to replace an injured Taylor Heinicke as it was 27-8 in the fourth quarter. Washington scored to make it 27-14. On the ensuing Cowboys possession, Washington returned a Dak Prescott interception for a touchdown to suddenly make it 27-20. But, Dallas was able to come up with the final stop they needed to secure the win.

The Cowboys now hold a three-game lead over Washington in the battle for the NFC East.

"We got high standards and high expectations for ourselves," Dak Prescott said after the game. "Got going pretty early, got a big lead, but we've got to be able to finish it off and not let them back in the game."

"The Washington Football Team versus Dallas should be a big game like it was today," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "We've just got to play better."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, covering all things Dallas Cowboys. Free and available on all platforms and YouTube

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Washington Football Team podcast, covering all things Washington Football Team. Free and available on all platforms.

Niners win OT thriller over Bengals

It was a wild game in Cincinnati on Sunday that the Bengals were able to send to overtime thanks to defensive stops and some incredible late throws from Joe Burrow to rookie Ja'Marr Chase.

The 49ers led the Bengals 20-6 going into the fourth quarter. With just under 10 minutes to play, the Bengals finally got their first touchdown as Burrow found Chase to make it 20-13.

The Bengals forced the Niners to punt with 2:47 left and then marched down the field as Burrow found Chase in the end zone again for a 32-yard strike to tie the game.

There was still plenty of time on the clock for the Niners, who went all the way down the field into field goal range but missed a 47-yard game winner, sending the game into overtime.

The Bengals won the toss but would have to settle for a field goal, giving the Niners a chance to win or tie.

San Francisco converted a huge third down on a throw to George Kittle, which set up a 12-yard Brandon Aiyuk touchdown and game-winner.

The 49ers currently are the sixth seed in the NFC race, and the Bengals dropped to the ninth seed behind the Browns, who beat the Ravens on Sunday.

"If we just keep winning, we don't have to look at anybody else," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Brady breaks Bills' hearts in OT

Tom Brady is just cruel, man.

The Bucs came out of the gate swinging against the Bills on Sunday, taking a 24-3 lead into halftime.

But, as was the same with many other games on Sunday, the Bills came back. Josh Allen was getting it done with his legs and through the air as he had over 300 yards passing and over 100 yards rushing with three total touchdowns.

The Bills scored a touchdown with just under five minutes to play to make it 27-24.

After forcing a punt with just over three minutes left, Allen and the Bills went back to work, driving down the field with a chance to win.

The Bucs were able to come up with a stop on 3rd and 2 from the 7-yard line with 25 seconds left, forcing the Bills to kick the game-tying field goal.

The Bills won the toss in overtime, but a three-and-out forced them to give the ball up and you know what happens next.

On 3rd and 3 from their own 42-yard line, Tom Brady found Breshad Perriman, for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown. It was the 700th career touchdown pass for Brady and it came at the perfect time.

Not only that, the 44-year-old quarterback beat his former AFC East rivals for the 10th straight time Sunday and became the NFL's all-time completions leader.

"It was pretty cool. I'd rather it not come down to that, but in the end they all count the same," Brady said. "We've got to learn from it and move on. Next week we're playing for a division championship and that's pretty exciting."

Tampa Bay can clinch its first NFC South title since 2007 when it hosts three-time defending division champ New Orleans next Sunday night.