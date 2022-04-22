Which former Spurs are you cheering for in the NBA Playoffs? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweept The League's Rudy Campos to give out picks on which former Spurs players and coaches they want to see have the most success in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Also, the pair look back at Josh Primo's rookie season.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
