With a below .500 record, should the team hyper focus on youth development or something else?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to ask what should the Spurs do with the remainder of the season: Push for the Play In-game? The postseason? Focus on the NBA Draft?

Also, what can the team expect with Zach Collins joining the team?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.