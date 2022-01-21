Unveil: Spurs-branded airplane to take the skies; official team sponsorship with Mexico airline announced

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced a new official team sponsorship with Viva Aerobus, Mexico's lost-cost airline.
This marks the first Mexico-based partnership for the Spurs and the first partnership for Viva Aerobus with a U.S. professional sports team, the press release says.
A news conference began around 9:30 a.m. Friday with more details. You can watch this press conference here:
CEO of SS&E RC Buford, CEO of Viva Aerobus Juan Carlos Zuazua and city leaders attended the conference.
They also unveiled the Spurs-branded Airbus A320 set to take the skies this spring. And of course, the Coyote loved it! Unfortunately, his face is not on the plane. But, it's still awesome!
Related links on KENS 5: