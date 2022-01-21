Unveil: Spurs-branded airplane to take the skies; official team sponsorship with Mexico airline announced

The news conference began around 9:30 a.m. Friday with all the details.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced a new official team sponsorship with Viva Aerobus, Mexico's lost-cost airline.

This marks the first Mexico-based partnership for the Spurs and the first partnership for Viva Aerobus with a U.S. professional sports team, the press release says.

A news conference began around 9:30 a.m. Friday with more details. You can watch this press conference here:

CEO of SS&E RC Buford, CEO of Viva Aerobus Juan Carlos Zuazua and city leaders attended the conference.

They also unveiled the Spurs-branded Airbus A320 set to take the skies this spring. And of course, the Coyote loved it! Unfortunately, his face is not on the plane. But, it's still awesome!