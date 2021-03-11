SAN ANTONIO — Discussing the impact on the Spurs without Jakob Poeltl | Locked On Spurs
On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes 2 Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to discuss the impact on the Spurs without Jakob Poeltl since he has been placed in the NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Just how much will the Spurs miss their starting center?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5