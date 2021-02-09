Should the Spurs trade for Ben Simmons and continuing the debate: Tim Duncan vs. Hakeem Olajuwon | Locked On Spurs

Is now the time to strike and make a deal for Simmons?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss if the Spurs should make a deal for Ben Simmons after reports surface that he wants out of Philadelphia.

Also, the pair continue the offseason debate - Tim Duncan versus Hakeem Olajuwon - where Pledger gives his flaming, hot take!

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.