Should the Spurs trade for Ben Simmons and continuing the debate: Tim Duncan vs. Hakeem Olajuwon | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss if the Spurs should make a deal for Ben Simmons after reports surface that he wants out of Philadelphia.
Also, the pair continue the offseason debate - Tim Duncan versus Hakeem Olajuwon - where Pledger gives his flaming, hot take!
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
