Fan Episode - Celebrating Spurs' Murray's All-Star nod, fan expectations on NBA Trade Deadline | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Danny Sandoval, for another fan episode.
Danny talks about the fanbase's reaction to Dejounte Murray's All-Star nod and what the fans are feeling about the team on NBA Trade Deadline day,
RELATED: Spurs trade Juancho Hernangomez for Tomas Satoransky and a pick, setting up more possible deadline deals
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5