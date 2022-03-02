x
Spurs

Fan Episode - Celebrating Spurs' Murray's All-Star nod, fan expectations on NBA Trade Deadline | Locked On Spurs

Spurs fans are eagerly waiting to see if the team will make roster moves.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Danny Sandoval, for another fan episode.

Danny talks about the fanbase's reaction to Dejounte Murray's All-Star nod and what the fans are feeling about the team on NBA Trade Deadline day, 

RELATED: Spurs trade Juancho Hernangomez for Tomas Satoransky and a pick, setting up more possible deadline deals

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

