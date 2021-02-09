Should the Spurs toss rookie Primo into more NBA games next season and debating '94 Rockets vs. '99 Spurs | Locked On Spurs

Is trial by fire the way to go with the rookie guard?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss if the Spurs should consider throwing rookie Josh Primo into NBA games more than stashing him in the G League next season.

Also, a debate gets heated when the topic of which team would win: 1994 Rockets versus the 1999 Spurs.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.