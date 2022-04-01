Spurs have several players in health & safety protocols and Dejounte Murray's possible All-Star nod | Locked On Spurs

What is the impact on the team in the short term with players in the health & safety protocols?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Brandon Medina to react to the Spurs dealing with several players in the NBA's COVID protocols, and its impact.

Also, the pair look at Friday night's Spurs-Sixers game and react to Dejounte Murray's name noticeably left off the fan vote first returns for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.