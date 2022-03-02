x
Spurs

Reacting to Spurs' Dejounte Murray getting his first NBA All-Star nod | Locked On Spurs

For the first time since 2019, the Spurs have an NBA All-Star.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to react to Spurs' Dejounte Murray being named to the 2022 West All-Star squad and ponder if other Spurs players can represent the team in Cleveland.

RELATED: 'I'm thankful and grateful' | Dejounte Murray set a personal goal to become an NBA All-Star

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

