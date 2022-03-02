Reacting to Spurs' Dejounte Murray getting his first NBA All-Star nod | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to react to Spurs' Dejounte Murray being named to the 2022 West All-Star squad and ponder if other Spurs players can represent the team in Cleveland.
RELATED: 'I'm thankful and grateful' | Dejounte Murray set a personal goal to become an NBA All-Star
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5