Game story: Spurs try to make do without Jakob Poeltl against Mavericks

The Spurs are looking for production from reserve big men like Eubanks, Thad Young and Jock Landale.

SAN ANTONIO — Live Feed

Game Recap

First quarter

The absence of Jakob Poeltl was felt early by the Spurs. On the very first play of the game, Dejounte Murray found a rolling Drew Eubanks who couldn't finish inside with the left.

First play of the game, rough start for Drew pic.twitter.com/S7WYr1NpVl — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 4, 2021

After a shooting foul each way and a 2-0 Spurs lead, the Mavs called timeout and got a pick and roll lob from Luka Doncic to center Dwight Powell. When he tried it again the next trip down, Eubanks blocked it.

Derrick White eurostepped to the rim in transition, and when Doncic answered with a three Keldon drove past him for a scoop layup and the lead. He picked up jis second foul, though, and went to the bench.

Devin Vassell came in and made a sick no-look pass to Eubanks, who again failed to finish inside. He put home a feed from Dejounte Murray, but then gave up another lob for a dunk. Thad Young came in to replace him.

Doncic picked off a pass from Murray and took it coast to coast for a five-point Mavs lead.

Young hit McDermott for a cutting layup, and White got into Doncic's chest to create space for a layup. Doncic missed a three but Powell slammed home the miss, getting Pop to call time down 16-12.

Pregame

The Spurs will be missing a central piece to their two-way scheme on Wednesday night when they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center.

Jakob Poeltl has averaged about 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, and he'll be away from the team in COVID-19 protocols for the next several games. He's anchoring the defense with 2 combined steals and blocks per game, leading the league in offensive rebounds (5.1 per game) and contested twos per game (11.1), and fifth in the league in screen assists (5.6).

"Nobody's gonna play his position as well as he does, so it's a difficult loss for sure," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said before the game. "Drew Eubanks will start in place of Jakob Poeltl, and Doug McDermott will be back in the starting lineup."

Drew Eubanks getting a warmup in before his start tonight pic.twitter.com/q2GQ6FPZbn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 3, 2021

The undrafted Eubanks has played 11 minutes per game this season, good for 3.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks. He always brings high-level energy and attention to detail, but at 6'10" he's a bit undersized.

Eubanks has functioned as the backup center for this team behind Poeltl in the rotation, but that may be changing as big man depth has been a bit of a weak point for the Spurs.

Rookie Jock Landale scored 10 points in just 5 minutes at the end of the loss to the Pacers earlier in the week, hitting all four shots and one from beyond the arc. Landale isn't anywhere near the defender Poeltl is, but he does bring shooting touch that Poeltl lacks. That spacing could open up more opportunities toward the rim for guys like Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell off the bench.

Coach Pop spoke a bit about the Aussie before the game.

"He played very little, so I don't want to make evaluations on such short time," he said. "He'll continue to work at it. He got behind obviously with the concussion (in the preseason), so he's gotta work his way back in. He'll do everything he can to get there, he's a good kid."

As for the biggest wildcard in the big-man rotation, veteran Thaddeus Young has looked more comfortable playing with his new teammates on both ends. He really developed as a passer from the top of the arc last year, and he has done an impressive job of finding cutters.

Young proved important in the 102-93 win over the Bucks, notching 10 points, 8 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals. On a night when Jakob Poeltl got in foul trouble, he played a lot of backup five.

"He's a pro," Popovich said before the game. "He knows how to play, he's played with different groups before, and his basketball IQ is high so it's not surprising that he does those things for us."

Young is one of the more intriguing pieces on this Spurs roster, and the question of whether or not he'll be traded will likely linger until the trade deadline. Whether he stays or goes, it helps him and the Spurs if he can be productive in his opportunities.

San Antonio is somewhat fortunate that the loss of Poeltl comes as the schedule softens up just a bit after a brutal beginning to the year.

The Dallas Mavericks are a dangerous team, but they're a bit tired and beat up, dealing with their own big man issues. Kristaps Porzingis is out, along with Maxi Kleber. The Mavs played last night in Dallas, losing to the Heat 125-110. Luka Doncic played 36 minutes, and three other starters played over 30.