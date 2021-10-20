San Antonio businesses expecting boost as Spurs season begins

Local businesses around San Antonio are hoping basketball brings fans out to enjoy the game at bars and restaurants.

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is finally over for Spurs fans who have been gearing up for the Silver & Black's regular season. Of course, they lined up outside the AT&T Center Wednesday for the game against the Orlando Magic.

And across the city, it has local business owners excited.

“A Spurs game on a beautiful day is even better,” The Friendly Spot’s "chief friend” Jody Bailey Newman said. She told us she is hoping for a good turnout for the season’s first game.

In Southtown, The Friendly Spot says it will be anticipating a busier night than usual.

The icehouse has hosted Spurs official watch parties before, and has enjoyed the highs of good business after some championship seasons.

“It’s a beautiful time to watch Spurs games outdoors, so we’re expecting lots of friends to come out tonight,” Bailey Newman said.

“I think we intend to sell a couple more cocktails on tap and craft beers, and a couple more plates of nachos than we would on a regular day,” she said.

The Friendly Spot is located in the 900 block of Alamo Street, and has two large blow-up screens in addition to TV’s throughout the bar.