Spurs

San Antonio businesses expecting boost as Spurs season begins

Local businesses around San Antonio are hoping basketball brings fans out to enjoy the game at bars and restaurants.

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is finally over for Spurs fans who have been gearing up for the Silver & Black's regular season. Of course, they lined up outside the AT&T Center Wednesday for the game against the Orlando Magic.

And across the city, it has local business owners excited.

“A Spurs game on a beautiful day is even better,” The Friendly Spot’s "chief friend” Jody Bailey Newman said. She told us she is hoping for a good turnout for the season’s first game.

In Southtown, The Friendly Spot says it will be anticipating a busier night than usual.

The icehouse has hosted Spurs official watch parties before, and has enjoyed the highs of good business after some championship seasons.

“It’s a beautiful time to watch Spurs games outdoors, so we’re expecting lots of friends to come out tonight,” Bailey Newman said.

“I think we intend to sell a couple more cocktails on tap and craft beers, and a couple more plates of nachos than we would on a regular day,” she said.

The Friendly Spot is located in the 900 block of Alamo Street, and has two large blow-up screens in addition to TV’s throughout the bar.

