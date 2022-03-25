SAN ANTONIO — On this special edition of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes special guest and San Antonio boxing legend, Jessie James Leija.
Leija joins the show from his gym in San Antonio to talk about how he got involved with boxing training the Spurs players, what he emphasizes with the team, which Spurs players could have made boxing a career, and some funny moments training the Spurs.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
