REPORT: Spurs rookie Wieskamp to sign a two-way deal

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs 2021 second-round draft pick, Joe Wieskamp, is set to sign a two-way deal according to a report.

Sources: Joe Wieskamp will sign a two-way contract with the @Spurs — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 17, 2021

Here’s a quick look-over of a two-way deal.

Per the NBA, teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA’s G League and not more than 50 days with their NBA team.

The salary for a two-way player will be half of the rookie minimum. Currently, the rookie minimum projects to be $925,258, in which case the two-way salary would be $462,629.

For the 2021-22 season, players on two-way contracts will be allowed to be on active playoff rosters but the team will need to convert their deal into a standard NBA deal before the end of the regular season.

At the Salt Lake City Summer League, Weiskamp recorded 5.3 points per game including 30-percent shooting from the field in three games.

At the Las Vegas Summer League, he recorded 10.4 points per game, including 43-percent shooting, 30-percent three-point shooting, and 5.6 rebounds in five games.

