What stood out and what didn't in the Spurs' win?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to recap the Spurs 123-97 win to start the season.

What stood out? Were there any concerns? What about the play of Devin Vassell?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.