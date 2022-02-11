Reacting and grading the Spurs' trades at the NBA Trade Deadline | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to react and grade the Spurs' flurry of moves during the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.
RELATED: Report: Spurs trade Derrick White to Boston for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, draft pick
RELATED: Spurs trade Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and second-rounder for Goran Dragic and protected first-round pick
What are the silver linings in the deals? What grade did the team receive?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5