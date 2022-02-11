Reacting and grading the Spurs' trades at the NBA Trade Deadline | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs made a flurry of moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to react and grade the Spurs' flurry of moves during the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.

What are the silver linings in the deals? What grade did the team receive?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.