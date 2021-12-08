Offseason Spotlight: Tre Jones and Keldon Johnson | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs’ Tre Jones has been lighting up the court at the Las Vegas Summer League, and Keldon Johnson is armed with some new skills he picked up with Team USA.
On this episode of Locked On Spurs, Jones’ summer play is discussed, and we ask if Johnson can implement lessons learned at the Olympics with the Spurs for the upcoming season.
