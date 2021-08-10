Lonnie Walker IV talks investing, Call of Duty, Spurs and more | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV not only lights up the court but also is making waves off of it.



In case you didn’t know, he is an athlete-investor with MACH1, a San Antonio tech company, and he is beyond grateful for the opportunity.



On this episode of Locked On Spurs, the Spurs guard chats with host Jeff Garcia about being an investor, as well as having some fun with his dogs, playing Call of Duty, and more.



In addition, the pair talk about the Spurs and the offseason.