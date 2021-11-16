x
Spurs

Is Poeltl's absence a big factor for recent Spurs' losses or not? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to ask if Jakob Poeltl really is the difference-maker for the Spurs and chat more about Josh Primo's play with Austin.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

