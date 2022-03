There are only nine games left in the Spurs' regular-season.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to look at the Spurs' remaining games of the season, and predict the record.

How will it impact the Play-In chase? Will it even be worth it?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.