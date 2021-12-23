x
Spurs

Reacting to Ginobili, Hammon nominated for the Hall Of Fame, Spurs-Lakers preview | Locked On Spurs

Is Ginobili a lock for the Hall of Fame?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to react to the big news that Spurs greats Manu Ginobili and Becky Hammon are nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and preview tonight's Spurs-Lakers matchup.

RELATED: 'We can be very successful' | Spurs' Poeltl believes the team is starting to move in the right direction

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

