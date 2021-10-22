x
Spurs

Gameday preview: Spurs vs. Nuggets | Locked On Spurs

How much will Nikola Jokic be an issue for the Spurs' defense?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes sports reporter Casey Viera to preview tonight's Spurs-Nuggets game and discuss the latest Spurs news.

How much will Nikola Jokic be an issue for the Spurs' defense? What can San Antonio do to escape Denver with a win?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

