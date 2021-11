Are fans getting worried about Derrick White's on-going shooting woes?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to preview Friday night's Spurs-Mavericks game, and continue to discuss what is ailing Spurs guard Derrick White's shooting for the last few games.

