Fan Episode - Spurs fans square off in a game of buy or sell | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this fan episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fans Zac Escamilla and Danny Sanders as they square off on a game of buy or sell Spurs edition.
RELATED: KENS 5 to broadcast 10 Spurs games, including clash with Bucks in season's first week | Here's the 2021-22 TV schedule
Do they agree on if the Spurs trading for Ben Simmons is a good move? What about Luka Samanic's outlook?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
Twitter: @JeffGSpursKENS5