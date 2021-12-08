Where do David Robinson, Tim Duncan rank among NBA greats? | Locked On Spurs

We got to chat with 'The Quest For The Best' NBA podcast series creator.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes the creator of the upcoming "The Quest For The Best" podcast series Mat Issa.

He gives listeners a behind the scenes look at the series, the process he took to compile the list, chatting with some of the best in sports media and where Spurs greats Tim Duncan and David Robinson place among NBA greats.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.