Reports: Trail Blazers name Chauncey Billups as next head coach

Longtime Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon was named a finalist for the open position on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — Though she was named a finalist for the open position earlier this week, reports indicated that Becky Hammon will not be the Portland Trail Blazers' next head coach.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Trail Blazers are "locked in" on Los Angeles Clippers assistant and five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. Charania says the two parties are "hopeful to finalize a deal."

Friday's news comes after a New York Times report indicated Portland's owner, Jody Allen, had a "strong interest" in her organization hiring Hammon, a move that would've made the former WNBA great the first woman hired as a head coach for a major American men's professional sports team.

Portland would be Billups' first opportunity as a head coach in the NBA. Billups was hired as an assistant coach for the Clippers in November 2020, under head coach Tyronn Lue. Los Angeles is currently in the midst of a Western Conference Finals series against the Phoenix Suns.

Hammon is the longest-tenured assistant coach currently serving under Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. She joined the Silver and Black in 2014 upon retiring from the WNBA, making her the first woman on an NBA coaching staff.

In 2015, she became the first woman to lead a team at Summer League, leading the young Spurs squad to a championship. In 2020, she became the first woman to act as a head coach in any of the four major men's leagues in North America after Popovich was ejected from the game.