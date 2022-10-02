NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Will big moves come before Thursday's deadline?

Locked On NBA is tracking and reacting to all the NBA Trade Deadline moves and rumors throughout the day.

NEW YORK — It is officially NBA Trade Deadline day as the NBA's annual deadline to get a deal done approaches at 3 p.m. E.T. this year.

We're already had some big trades this week in the Blazers trading C.J. McCollum to the Pelicans and the Pacers trading away key players in Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers and All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis to the Kings.

Will we get more fireworks?

Much of the buzz centers around players including Brooklyn's James Harden and Philadelphia's Ben Simmons.

NBA Trade Deadline: Trades and rumors tracker

Could Russell Westbrook be on his way out of L.A. already?

The Lakers traded away a lot to get Russell Westbrook to the Lakers this past summer but it hasn't been working out for Westbrook or the Lakers. What is L.A. going to look like after Thursday?

James Harden reportedly hopes for trade to 76ers before deadline

James Harden wants out of Brooklyn without making it publicly known, according to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Rumors have swirled that the Nets and 76ers could try to make a deal involving Harden and Sixers star Ben Simmons, who has sat out this season thus far, but they reportedly aren't close to a deal as of Thursday morning.

Pre-Trade Deadline Day Moves

Feb. 9: Jazz get Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 3-team deal

Jazz get:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (via Portland)

Juancho Hernangomez (via San Antonio)

Blazers get:

Joe Ingles (via Utah)

Elijah Hughes (via Utah)

Second-round pick (via Utah)

Spurs get:

Tomas Satoransky (via Portland)

Second-round pick (via Utah)

Feb. 9: Thunder trade pick for KZ Okpala

Heat get:

2026 second-round pick

Thunder get:

KZ Okpala

Additional agreement: The 2023 first-round pick already owed to Oklahoma City from Miami has been amended to a 2025 first-round pick (1-14 protected), and if not conveyed, to a 2026 unprotected pick.

Feb. 8: Sacramento Kings trade Haliburton to Pacers for Sabonis

Pacers get:

Tyrese Haliburton

Buddy Hield

Tristan Thompson

Kings get:

Domantas Sabonis

Justin Holiday

Jeremy Lamb

2023 second-round pick

Feb. 8: Portland Trail Blazers trade C.J. McCollum to Pelicans

Pelicans get:

CJ McCollum

Larry Nance Jr.

Tony Snell

Blazers get:

Josh Hart

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Tomáš Satoranský

Didi Louzada

2022 first-round draft pick (protected)

2026 second-round pick (whichever is better between teams)

2027 second-round pick (whichever is better between teams)

Feb. 7: Indiana Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers get:

Caris LeVert

2022 second-round pick (via Miami)

Pacers get:

Ricky Rubio

2022 first-round draft pick (lottery protected)

2022 second-round pick (via Houston)

2022 second-round pick (via Utah)

Feb. 4: Blazers trade Norman Powell, Robert Covington to Clippers

Clippers get:

Norman Powell

Robert Covington

Blazers get: