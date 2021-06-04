Can the Mavs send the Clippers home early? Game 6 preview | Locked On Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks can advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs with a win tonight. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are here for a preview of game 6.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference first-round over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are here with a preview of game 6 on this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

The Mavericks won the last meeting 105-100. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George scored 23 points in defeat for LA.

There are some unanswered questions going into game 6:

What changes will Rick Carlilse make?

Can they continue to start Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis?

How will Ty Lue and the Clippers respond?

Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George be able to lift LA and force a Game 7?

In closeout games under head coach Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks are 5-1.



Game 6 tonight at 8 pm, Mavs lead the series 3-2. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 4, 2021

It's no secret that Doncic has been magic, but the Mavs need to find someone else who can score.

The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 7.2.

