Can the Mavs send the Clippers home early? Game 6 preview | Locked On Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks can advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs with a win tonight. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are here for a preview of game 6.
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis dunks during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference first-round over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are here with a preview of game 6 on this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

The Mavericks won the last meeting 105-100. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George scored 23 points in defeat for LA.

There are some unanswered questions going into game 6:

  • What changes will Rick Carlilse make? 
  • Can they continue to start Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis?
  • How will Ty Lue and the Clippers respond?
  • Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George be able to lift LA and force a Game 7?  

It's no secret that Doncic has been magic, but the Mavs need to find someone else who can score. 

The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 7.2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

