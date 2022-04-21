Fan episode: Do Spurs fans want Lonnie Walker IV back and is this team far from making the postseason? | Locked On Spurs

It's another Locked On Spurs fan episode and the fanbase has some thoughts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Danny Sandoval, for a fan episode.

Danny gives the pulse of the fanbase on Lonnie Walker IV's future with the team and if the current roster is ready for the NBA playoffs.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.