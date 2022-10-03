List: These are baseball's top 25 free agents available as MLB lockout ends

When the lockout started 99 days ago, it meant all official free agency negotiations had to stop. Now, a flurry of signings are expected this week.

And there are some really good players still out there without a deal. In fact, this article probably won't age well as a flurry of signings are expected right away.

Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 139 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.

Below, check out the top 25 free agents available, who will likely either return home or find a new home by the end of the week.

Top available free agents

Carlos Correa, SS

Age: 27

Former team: Houston Astros

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Age: 32

Former team: Atlanta Braves

Trevor Story, SS

Age: 29

Former team: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant, 3B

Age: 30

Former team: San Francisco Giants

Clayton Kershaw, SP

Age: 33

Former team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Nick Castellanos, RF

Age: 30

Former team: Cincinnati Reds

Carlos Rodón, SP

Age: 29

Former team: Chicago White Sox

Seiya Suzuki, OF

Age: 27

Former team: Hiroshima Toyo Carp

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Age: 32

Former team: New York Yankees

Nelson Cruz, DH

Age: 41

Former team: Tampa Bay Rays

Jorge Soler, OF

Age: 30

Former team: Atlanta Braves

Zack Greinke, SP

Age: 38

Former team: Houston Astros

Michael Conforto, RF

Age: 28

Former team: New York Mets

Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

Age: 29

Former team: Boston Red Sox

Kenley Jansen, RP

Age: 34

Former team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Eddie Rosario, OF

Age: 30

Former team: Atlanta Braves

Michael Pineda, SP

Age: 33

Former team: Minnesota Twins

Richard Rodriguez, RP

Age: 32

Former team: Atlanta Braves

Matthew Boyd, SP

Age: 31

Former team: Detroit Tigers

Joc Pederson, OF

Age: 30

Former team: Atlanta Braves

Tommy Pham, LF

Age: 34

Former team: San Diego Padres

Collin McHugh

Age: 35

Former team: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Anderson, SP

Age: 32

Former team: Seattle Mariners

José Iglesias, SS

Age: 32

Former team: Boston Red Sox

Jake Diekman, RP