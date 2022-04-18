Given less than a year to live, Astros give veteran who spent 15 years homeless in Houston a day to remember

Robert O'Brien is checking off items on his bucket list after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

HOUSTON — Houston veteran Robert O'Brien has a bucket list he's determined to conquer.

His journey began after he got diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and doctors told him he didn't have much time left.

One thing on his bucket list was to attend an Astros game, and Monday night, he did just that.

“Oh, I saw a game about 10 years ago and I haven’t been able to come back,” O'Brien said.

O'Brien has been a fan his entire life.

“It’s like they play almost every day. It’s great," he said.

O'Brien has been through a lot of hardships in life, so cherishing the good times are super important.

After serving in the Navy for two tours of duty in a decade, O'Brien then spent 15 years living on Houston sidewalks. It wasn't until late last year when Star of Hope was able to get him off the streets and into an apartment.

“He was sitting in his tent and under an overpass," Star of Hope Outreach Case Manager Ray Walker said.

But just as his life had been transformed, he received some news that shook his world.

“Got me to the hospital ... that’s when I found out I had cancer and that changed everything," O'Brien said.

He was given a terminal diagnosis. He has stage 4 lung cancer and was told he had less than a year to live.

“It gets me a little depressed … and I don’t do depressed," O'Brien said.

So, he's living out his bucket list, completing one task at a time.

“We owe it to him. He served our country. He’s having some tough times," Astros Foundation Executive Director Paula Harris said.

Harris not only helped O'Brien get to the game, but she even gifted him with his favorite player's jersey.

O'Brien attended the home opener and hoped for an autograph from his favorite player.

“Altuve!” he said laughing. “It’s going to be great. Go Astros!”

O'Brien celebrated his 62nd birthday on April 17.