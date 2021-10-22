'Hungry for more championships' | Astros fan starts fundraiser to keep Carlos Correa in Houston

The organizer of this GoFundMe said all proceeds will go towards the Houston Food Bank.

One thing's for certain and two things for sure, many Astros fans DO NOT want Carlos Correa going anywhere!

The shortstop will be a free agent after this season is over, and although Correa reportedly said earlier this year that he wants to spend the rest of his career with the 'Stros, the two sides haven't reached an extension.

Editor's note: Video above of fans before Red Sox-Astros Game 6

If the fans have anything to say about it, "Pay the man!"

PAY THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND, CARLOS CORREA!!!!!! #FORTHEH — Tyler Soto (@HeavyTonair) October 16, 2021

“Pay the man” referring to Carlos Correa contract is ERUPTING at Minute Maid Park. — Ryan Falcon (@iamryanfalcon) October 16, 2021

But if tweets and chanting aren't enough to persuade the Astros front office, how about a GoFundMe page?

One fan has taken her plea of keeping Correa in Houston by creating a fundraiser called, "Help Jim Crane bring back Carlos Correa."

Organized by Bianca Lara, the GoFundMe page reads:

Like everything else in Houston, it’s not done right unless the fans have spoken.

Message received, bring back Correa!

Pay the man, let the haters hate, and bring back the hype man to continue our H-Town domination era!



“HUNGRY FOR MORE CHAMPIONSHIPS”

Lara said all of the donations received will go to the Houston Food Bank.

Her goal is to raise $28 million to help Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane keep Correa in Houston. As of Friday, she had raised $940.