Can the Mavs send the Clippers home early? Game 6 preview | Locked On Mavericks

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference first-round over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six. Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are here with a preview of game 6 on this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.
The Mavericks won the last meeting 105-100. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George scored 23 points in defeat for LA.
There are some unanswered questions going into game 6:
- What changes will Rick Carlilse make?
- Can they continue to start Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis?
- How will Ty Lue and the Clippers respond?
- Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George be able to lift LA and force a Game 7?
It's no secret that Doncic has been magic, but the Mavs need to find someone else who can score.
The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 7.2.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.