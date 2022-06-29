Will Sochan spend significant time in the G League? What if Murray is traded? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to talk about whether or not San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan will spend significant time with the G League's Austin Spurs.
Also, would it be in the Spurs' best interest to trade guard Dejounte Murray?
Ex-Spur Avery Johnson surprised Spurs selected Sochan at No. 9; believes he'll be stashed in G League
