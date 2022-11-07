Who is shining and who needs work? How are the Spurs doing at Summer League? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to look at the Spurs' first three games at the 2022 Summer League.



Which players are excelling? Do any of them need work? Is Blake Wesley pushing for a rotation spot with the Spurs? What about Josh Primo?



Also, reaction to the Spurs' retro classic edition jerseys!