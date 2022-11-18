What's the future of Poeltl with the Spurs? And discussing a 'hot take' about Sochan's shot | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss what the Spurs should do about Jakob Poeltl's future with the Spurs.
Also, Jimenez defends a "hot take" about rookie Jeremy Sochan's shot which got Spurs fans riled up.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/-EXotJQIO0w
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5