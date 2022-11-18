x
What's the future of Poeltl with the Spurs? And discussing a 'hot take' about Sochan's shot | Locked On Spurs

Poeltl is in a contract season with the Spurs. Will his NBA future be in San Antonio or elsewhere?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss what the Spurs should do about Jakob Poeltl's future with the Spurs.

RELATED: Fan debate: Should the Spurs trade or re-sign Jakob Poeltl?

Also, Jimenez defends a "hot take" about rookie Jeremy Sochan's shot which got Spurs fans riled up.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

