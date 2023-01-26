What if the Spurs win the NBA Draft Lottery? Then what? | Locked On Spurs

How long will the Spurs' rebuild take if the team wins the NBA Draft Lottery?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Vinny Vinzetta to ask what if the Spurs do win the NBA Draft Lottery.

How long will the rebuild last? Should fans expect overnight success?

Also, a quick Spurs-Clippers game preview.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.