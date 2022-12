Can the Spurs beat the Pelicans on the road?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to ask if Tre Jones is the point guard for the Spurs during this rebuild moving forward?



Also, a Spurs-Pelicans game day preview.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.