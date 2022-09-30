Talking Josh Primo's injury and a look ahead of the Spurs' first preseason matchup | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss Josh Primo's injury and look ahead at the Spurs preseason game versus Houston and which players will we be watching closely.
