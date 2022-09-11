Takeaways from the Spurs' loss to Memphis; discussing Zach Collins' injury | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Grizzlies at home.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to give takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Grizzlies and two things from the Spurs that stood out.

Also, a discussion on the latest injury to Zach Collins and its impact on the team.

