x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Spurs

Takeaways from Spurs' win over the Rockets; Spurs pushing to pack the Alamodome | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs snapped their two-game losing streak versus their in-state rivals.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' win versus the Rockets.

Also, a discussion on whether or not the Spurs and fans will pack the Alamodome to break the NBA attendance record.

Related Articles

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out