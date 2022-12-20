Takeaways from Spurs' win over the Rockets; Spurs pushing to pack the Alamodome | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' win versus the Rockets.
Also, a discussion on whether or not the Spurs and fans will pack the Alamodome to break the NBA attendance record.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
- YouTube https://youtu.be/WFu81OZJD6Y
- Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
- Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5