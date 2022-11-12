x
Locked On Spurs

Takeaways from Spurs' loss versus Blazers; discussing the latest roster moves and obscure Spurs jerseys | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs' winning steak came to an end against Portland.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' loss versus the Blazers.

Also, a discussion on the latest Spurs roster moves and diving into obscure Spurs jerseys.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

