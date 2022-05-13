Grading Spurs' Tre Jones' 2021-22 season | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss Spurs guard Tre Jones' sophomore season and go over some Spurs news and notes.
RELATED: Grading Spurs' Josh Primo's 2021-22 season, react to Holt's letter to San Antonio | Locked On Spurs
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/FXpT-thB8N0
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5