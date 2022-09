The 2022 Spurs training camp opens up this week and here is what we expect.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to look ahead at the San Antonio Spurs 2022 training camp and some expectations.

Also, we rank the three new team alternate jerseys and go over news and notes.