Will the Spurs surpass their projected win total next season? Is Dejounte Murray right? | Locked On Spurs

Las Vegas oddsmakers peg the Spurs with one of the NBA's worst records next season.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to discuss the Las Vegas win total projection for the San Antonio Spurs. Will the team surpass it or not?

Also, is ex-Spur Dejounte Murray right when he says it will be more than a decade for the Spurs to be relevant again?